Heavyweight freak’s crazy diet

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Anthony Joshua looks on during a media workout at the English Institute of Sport on March 21, 2018 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

ANTHONY Joshua's daily diet is enough to feed a family-of-four.

Ahead of his world title fight against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley on Saturday, Joshua has been enjoying his regular pre-fight diet.

That includes between 4,000 and 5,000 calories each day for the heavyweight champ, The Sun reports.

The basis of his diet includes five eggs in the morning, among other food, two chicken breasts - the size of four regular ones - at lunch and two fillet steaks at dinner. Joshua also has a morning and bedtime snack.

It is a healthy mix of protein, carbohydrates and fats - but it comes in masses.

He told Coach: "In the past, I didn't eat enough.

"I'd have breakfast, snack during the day and then not eat until dinner."

His performance nutritionist, Mark Ellison, says his meals are carefully selected now.

Ellison told The Times: "Even though he can eat a large amount of food it has to be good quality - we can't fuel him on junk.

"I've got a BMW 5-series estate and the haul from the greengrocers fills up the boot."

This allows Joshua, who weighs around 108kg (17 stone), to recover swiftly from the huge amount of exercise and weight training he does in the months leading up to a fight.

So, what is actually on the menu?

When he wakes up in the morning at 7.30am after his 10 hours of sleep, Josh gets his energy for the day from a selection of foods.

On some days he will train on an empty stomach as evidence suggests this can help with fitness.

But on most he stats with five eggs, fresh fruit, oats, yoghurt, milk and a selection of vegetables. On some days, he also has smoked salmon on a bagel as well.

Joshua will then have an electrolyte drink, recovery shake as well as a sandwich, salad box or pasta pot as a mid-morning snack.

When lunch comes around, Joshua has those two giant chicken breasts with some sweet potatoes and vegetables. He then washes it down with some yoghurt and honey.

At dinner time, his team prepares him the two fillet steaks which he'll have with vegetables and either pasta, wholegrain rice.

To meet their target of calories, Joshua must also have a snack before he goes to bed.

That is a slow-release protein shake and protein bars.

Ellison adds: "If anything he has to be careful because he can easily not get enough fuel in, especially when he's doing two, two-hour training sessions a day and fulfilling media requirements."

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS ARE WHAT THEY EAT

The champ is here.

Breakfast: Fresh fruit, Oats, Yoghurt, Milk, Eggs x5, Vegetables, Smoked salmon on bagel

Morning snack: Electrolyte drink, Recovery shake, Sandwich, salad box or pasta pot

Lunch: Chicken breast x2, Sweet potatoes, Vegetables, Yoghurt and honey

Dinner: Fillet steak, Pasta, wholegrain rice, or quinoa, Vegetables

After dinner snack: Slow-release protein shake, Protein bars

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk