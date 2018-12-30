Heavy traffic near Woodburn causes travel delays

Live Traffic NSW map of heavy holiday traffic causing long delays at Woodburn on the Pacific Highway.

SUNDAY motorists heading away for the holidays or back home after Christmas are advised to allow extra travel time due to heavy holiday traffic on major roads across New South Wales.

According to traffic reports if you are passing through Woodburn this afternoon allow an extra half an hour travel time.

If you are travelling southbound past the Hunter, Newcastle or Central Coast areas, bushfire smoke may affect your visablity. The fire is burning near the M1 Pacific Motorway at Bushells Ridge near Wyee.

WOODBURN: Pacific Hwy northbound delays approaching Woodburn are now up to 30mins. Check Live Traffic for the latest updates: https://t.co/3SQmHQmD9b pic.twitter.com/M1gHmt5o1h — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 30, 2018

Motorists heading away for the holidays are advised to plan their trip, take regular breaks and drive to the conditions.