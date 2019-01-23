Heavy traffic conditions on highway following crash

A 90-year-old man has been taken to hospital following the accident.

UPDATE: Traffic has now cleared.

12.30PM: A SINGLE-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway is causing heavy traffic to build up on the north bound lanes.

The crash, which took place at Coffs Harbour near Halls Rd after midday, has seen a 90-year-man rushed to hospital by NSW Ambulance in a stable condition.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the vehicle had driven into a ditch, and the man was found conscious and breathing.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.