Heavy smoke causes flight delays at Coffs airport

THOSE planning to catch a flight from Coffs Harbour Airport today are urged to keep an eye out for delays, with aircraft this morning having difficulty landing due to heavy smoke in the area.

A Qantas flight from Sydney due to land at Coffs Harbour at 8.25am has been delayed by more than 90 minutes.

It is understood the plane was forced to divert to Tamworth to refuel and will have to make a second attempt at landing in Coffs Harbour.

The Pacific Highway at Sapphire Beach. Trevor Veale

A second Qantas flight from Sydney, due to land at 9.50am, has been delayed by around 90 minutes at the time of publishing.

Virgin and Tigerair flights are on schedule but this may change during the day.

Check for regular updates on the airlines' websites:

https://www.qantas.com/au/en/travel-info/flight-status.html

https://flightstatus.virginaustralia.com/flightNumber

https://flightstatus.tigerair.com.au/