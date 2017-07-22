Heavy schedule for the Tigers

EYE OF THE TIGER: The Coffs Coast Tigers have begun an extremely busy and challenging part of their season.

PLAYING five matches in the space of 15 days is a tough task for anybody.

When four of those five matches are against teams sitting inside the top four, the assignment becomes even more difficult.

It's where the Coffs Coast Tigers find themselves but the herculean effort got off to a winning start on Tuesday.

The Tigers overcame Sawtell 3-2 but tomorrow face the top of the table Coffs United and then on Wednesday meet Urunga.

Coach Jason Snell has plenty of faith in the ability of his team and believes the challenge ahead of the Tigers is one that can be overcome.

"When we're on, we're brilliant and execute the game plans pretty well," Snell said. "The boys can beat anyone in the comp when they're on."

The number of games the Tigers still need to make up presents an opportunity according to the coach.

"We've still got eight games to play so there's plenty of points available."

Snell said the heavy schedule is demanding but nothing a little brain power can't fix.

"We just have to be well organised when it comes to player management and our recovery sessions."

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

4pm: Orara Valley v Urunga

5pm: Westlawn Tigers v Sawtell

5pm: Grafton United v Northern Storm

Sunday

2pm: Coffs United v Coffs Coast Tigers

2pm: Boambee v Maclean

Wednesday

8pm: Coffs Coast Tigers v Urunga