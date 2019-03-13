Menu
It will be a wet week with shower activity increasing and becoming more widespread along most of the NSW coast on Thursday.
Heavy rain, storms to hit Coffs Coast in coming days

Jasmine Minhas
by
13th Mar 2019 3:50 PM

A DEEPENING coastal trough could see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms affect the Coffs Harbour region over the coming days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported the coastal trough, which is dragging humid air down from the tropics, could bring a deluge of rain to the Sydney region from tomorrow.

Coffs Harbour is expected to cop the storms from Friday, with 10-20mm forecast to fall on both Friday and Saturday.

"From Friday the heavy rainfall will shift further to the north. Severe thunderstorms may produce locally very heavy rainfall and large hail and damaging winds are also a risk,” meteorologist Diana Eadie said.

"Showers and storms are likely to continue to impact the east coast of Australia into next week.”

Tomorrow (Thursday), temperatures will reach a top of 28 degrees celsius with potentially 5-10mm of rainfall.

A thunderstorm is forecast for Friday with temperatures reaching a maximum of 28 degrees celsius, and Saturday could see showers with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees celsius.

Showers and storms are forecast to continue well into next week.

To keep up to date with weather warnings, visit the BoM website.

