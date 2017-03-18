Weather concerns see triathlon cancelled

THE Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club has cancelled Sunday's triathlon due to weather and surf conditions.

"Constant wind and rain over the past few days have made the Jetty's Harbour treacherous, added hazards and debris to the road, and flooded sections of the run course," the club said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"Apologies for any inconvenience, it's a decision that is not taken lightly, but safety is paramount.

The club said its committee would look into an additional race if the calendar allows.