Initial flood watch issued by BOM

BOM has issued a flood watch for possible moderate flooding on the Northern Rivers.

UPDATE 12.35pm: THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned people to be aware of possible flooding on the Northern Rivers.

The initial flood watch was issued at 12.28pm for the NSW coastal rivers from Tweed to the Hastings.

BOM said river levels could rise to above Moderate Flood Level across the Northern Rivers and the Mid North Coast.

Rainfall is expected to increase along the New South Wales northern coast from tomorrow, as a low pressure trough deepens in the area. Intense rainfall is possible for some areas.

Coastal catchments are relatively wet due to recent rainfall.

High tides may exacerbate flood conditions in low lying coastal areas.

A Severe Weather Warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands districts.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Tweed and Rouse Rivers minor flooding

Wilsons River moderate flooding

Richmond River minor flooding

Orara River minor flooding

Coffs Coast minor flooding

Bellinger and Kalang Rivers moderate flooding

Nambucca River moderate flooding

Macleay River minor flooding

Hastings River minor flooding

Camden Haven River minor flooding

For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

For the latest rainfall and weather forecasts see www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

For the latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.

For more information on the Flood Watch Service: http://www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

* After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.



Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

Original story: THE main feature of this week's Northern Rivers weather will be heavy rain tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, bringing with it the chance of flash flooding.

On Thursday, BOM forecasts 25 to 60mm of rain for Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay, with Kyogle expecting 45 to 70mm of rain, and Casino, 60 to 120mm.

BOM meteorologist Bimal KC said the strongest rainfall is expected tomorrow, with rain on the forecast for the area until Tuesday next week.

"Our hydrologists are monitoring the situation, and will be monitoring it when the rainfall eventuates in that area," he said.

"At the moment, we expect moderate falls, possibly heavy, depending on the movement and the location of the low pressure trough, and then there could be flash flooding, but at this moment, we cannot pinpoint when and how much will it be."

The meteorologist said the low pressure trough will be developing from tomorrow, affecting the Northern Rivers before moving south towards central and south NSW over the weekend.

"As the coastal low pressure trough in the northeastern part of the state is currently developing and deepening, we expect showers, rain activity and storms on the Northern Rivers and Mid-North Coast areas starting Thursday," he said.

"Where the falls will be heavier will depend on the movement of the low pressure trough.

"Maximum temperatures for the Northern Rivers are expected in the low 20s on Thursday, with moderate fresh north easterly winds."

"For Friday, more possible localised heavy falls and thunderstorms are possible.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the low pressure trough deepens and moves south."

The BOM meteorologist recommended people keep an eye on the warnings and forecast produced regularly by the bureau.

"Keep an eye on our updates and stay informed," he said.