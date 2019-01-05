Menu
Police are presiding over two protests in St Kilda. Picture: Sarah Matray
News

Police unleash capsicum spray to quell St Kilda protests

by Brianna Travers
5th Jan 2019 4:30 PM

A mammoth police presence in St Kilda is helping to keep two clashing groups separate this afternoon.

Members of the riot squad, the Public Order Response Team, the dog squad and uniformed police have saturated the Catani Gardens in St Kilda this afternoon.

The Herald Sun witnessed three men being arrested today following the protest in St Kilda.

Members of the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism initially gathered about 12pm while far-right protesters arrived at 1pm.

Police conducted bag and weapons checks in the area.

Some protesters spilt out on to the Esplanade, causing minor traffic delays.

Police have deployed capsicum spray to attempt to disperse the groups.

The pack of hundreds has now moved to outside Donovan's restaurants.

 

Mounted police ready for action if required. Picture: Sarah Matray
There is a heavy police presence in St Kilda. Picture: Sarah Matray
Police conducted bag and weapons checks in the area. Picture: Sarah Matray
A ute passing by with an anti racist chant playing is suddenly surrounded by opposing far-right protesters on Beaconsfield Parade. Picture: Sarah Matray
An anti-protest group marches in St Kilda. Picture: Sarah Matray
