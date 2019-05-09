Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heavy metal: attempted rapist blames plate in his head for crimes
Heavy metal: attempted rapist blames plate in his head for crimes Contributed
Crime

Man says plate in head to blame for CBD bag snatch

by Pete Martinelli
9th May 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVICTED attempted rapist has blamed the metal plate in his head for his crimes.

Bagiram Dalmaji Mundraby, 35, has spent much of the past four years in prison, having been convicted of attempted rape in 2016 and then regularly violating parole.

His latest criminal foray included stealing a tourist's handbag at Munro Martin Parklands last December and a month prior, breaking into a Yarrabah house through an open window and stealing car keys from a bedside table while the occupant was sound asleep.

Mundraby was jailed for six months in March for the offences, which had breached a suspended sentence he was also serving.

Tim Grau, defending, said his client had been "associating with the wrong crowd and making some bad decisions".

He told the court his client had a metal plate inserted in his skull after he was attacked at 15. "He is of the view that this has had an impact on his attitude," Mr Grau said.

Judge Dean Morzone said it was time for Mundraby "to man up".

He ordered the defendant serve six months in custody, concurrent with his current sentence.

More Stories

Show More
bag snatch crime medical condition plate in head

Top Stories

    Revealed: How the Cultural and Civic Space could look

    Revealed: How the Cultural and Civic Space could look

    News Coffs Harbour City Council has released a preliminary Schematic Design for the proposed Cultural and Civic Space for the Coffs Harbour region.

    • 9th May 2019 9:00 AM
    The Prime Minister is headed to Cowper

    premium_icon The Prime Minister is headed to Cowper

    News Prime Minister Scott Morrison will campaign in Cowper on Thursday.

    Path to parliament started over a century ago

    premium_icon Path to parliament started over a century ago

    News Gurmesh also paid tribute to retiring MP Andrew Fraser.

    Residents fed-up with alleged Buddha thief

    premium_icon Residents fed-up with alleged Buddha thief

    News A thief - or thieves - has a bizarre penchant for garden statues.