Heavy March rains pour into the top 10 records

The floodwaters to the north of Nana Glen on Sunday morning.

AS OF Monday, Coffs Harbour has recorded 449.2mm of rain this month.

This has been well above the March records of the past decade.

The high fall has put this year's record within the top eight since 1900.

From 1900 to 1951 readings were taken at the Coffs Harbour Post Office station. A March total of 450.2mm was recorded in 1914, 466.4mm in 1937 and 493.1mm in 1939.

From 1952 readings were taken from the Meteorological Office which recorded a March high of 551.9mm in 1959, 549.1mm in 1963, 493.2mm in 1964 and 520.6mm in 2001.

Since 2015 readings were taken by the Bureau of Meteorology from the airport. A high of 494.5mm was recorded in 2015 while 2016 recorded just 31.5mm.

BoM forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said March was typically one of Coffs Harbour's wettest months due to warm ocean waters.

She said March was typically wet for most of the north-east coast.