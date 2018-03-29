Menu
Motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time.
Motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time. Trevor Veale
Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Hwy

Jasmine Minhas
by
29th Mar 2018 11:00 AM

HEAVY traffic is building on the Pacific Hwy in Coffs Harbour today as holidaymakers hit the road ahead of the Easter long weekend.

According to Live Traffic NSW, northbound traffic on the Pacific Hwy at Coffs Harbour is affected as of noon.

Motorists are being advised to allow around five minutes of additional travel time.

As of noon southbound traffic on the Pacific Hwy at Raleigh is also being affected by heavy traffic conditions due to a broken down car.

Double demerits came into effect on midnight and will continue until 11.59pm on April 2.

coffs harbour easter long weekend heavy traffic pacific highway
Coffs Coast Advocate
