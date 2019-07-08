Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Heavy delays on Sydney’s M1 motorway

8th Jul 2019 8:36 AM

A truck and car crash in Wahroonga has caused traffic delays on the M1 Pacific Motorway this morning.

Two of three southbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash and clean up a large glass spill near Edgeworth David Avenue.

All southbound lanes have now reopened but southbound traffic on the motorway is very heavy and queued for about 6km.

The Transport Management Centre has advised motorists to allow plenty of extra travel time and to expect delays.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

More Stories

m1 traffic traffic delays truck crash

Top Stories

    Worker's bid for compo after fatal crash

    premium_icon Worker's bid for compo after fatal crash

    News HE was left with "catastrophic injuries” from the crash, which killed two people travelling in the other vehicle.

    VOTE NOW: Which is the best pub on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which is the best pub on the Coffs Coast?

    News WITH plenty of great venues across the region, which is the best?

    Two Toormina juveniles taken into custody over stolen car

    premium_icon Two Toormina juveniles taken into custody over stolen car

    News IT'S alleged the pair stole a car from a home in June.

    SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    premium_icon SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    News THE Panthers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last night.