Heavy rain in the Coffs Harbour city centre.
Heavy rain in the Coffs Harbour city centre. Trevor Veale

Heaviest, widespread rain in decades continues across NSW

Matt Deans
by
8th Feb 2020 5:30 PM
A DELUGE from an East Coast trough has delivered falls of up to 200mm on parts of the Coffs Coast over the past three days.

Breaks between heavy showers and easing showers on Friday, however, has largely granted a reprieve from major flooding in local catchments. 

However, rain is set to intensify again over the Coffs Coast on Saturday evening through to Sunday morning. 

A flood watch remains in place for the Orara River.

WHAT'S HEADED OUR WAY

Flood warnings were lifted early on Saturday for the Bellinger and Kalang rivers with flows falling below minor flood levels, but rainfall is again intensifying in both catchments.

Some of the heaviest falls recorded have been at Sawtell and Boambee with reports of one gauge capturing more than 200mm at Bonville over the past three days. 

Bureau of Meteorology, Acting NSW State Manager, Jane Golding said the severe warning issued on Saturday and Sunday spans an area from Coffs Harbour to the South Coast.  

"There will be a continuation of heavy rain with the bulk of showers now centred south of the Northern Rivers," Ms Golding said.

"As this system intensifies and it is possible we can get an East Coast Low form off the Central Coast of NSW in coming days, we are expecting the winds to increase a lot particularly in coastal areas where a marine wind warning is current. 

She said coastal erosion has been a major factor of this weather system

Sand build-up in the harbour prompted Marine Rescue to this afternoon place a warning over the Coffs Harbour boat ramp where a low tide and a forming sand bar will in coming days prove a major hazard to boat skippers.   

Marine Rescue NSW, State Training Manager, Brad Whittaker said the powerful swells will take a significant impact on coastal waters calling on boat skippers to find a safe anchorage.

"Any sort of coastal activity on our beaches is going to be hazardous," Mr Whittaker said.

"We are going to see submerged or partly submerged debris in our waterways." 

Rainfall totals for the Coffs Creek catchment through to 8pm on Thursday.
BOM Weekly Rainfall totals to midday Saturday 

Byron Bay 330mm

Ballina 265mm 

Evans Head 235mm

Grafton 125mm

Lismore 152mm

Tweed Heads 268mm

Coffs Harbour Airport 150mm

Dorrigo 134mm

Nambucca Heads 90mm

NSW river catchments on flood watch.
By the hour weather forecast for Coffs Harbour over the next 24 hours.
Rainfall on the Coffs Coast 9am to 4pm on Saturday.
