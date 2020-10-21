Menu
Heatwaves can be very dangerous.
Heatwaves claim more lives than any other natural hazard

Rebecca Lollback
5th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
WITH the warmer months bringing a heightened risk of dangerous heatwaves across Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology has activated a service to help prepare for severe conditions.

The Heatwave Service provides a series of forecast maps showing heatwave location and severity across Australia.

BoM's manager of Fire Weather, Heatwave and Air Quality Services, Monica Long, said the risk of severe or extreme heatwaves developing would be ever-present across the country in the coming months.

"Heatwaves are an under-rated hazard but research shows that severe and extreme heatwaves have claimed more lives than any other natural hazard in Australia," she said.

"There are simple actions we can all take to keep ourselves safe during heatwaves.

"Early preparation is critical, so it is important to stay up-to-date with the latest weather conditions."

Heatwaves are defined as three or more days in a row when both daytime and night-time temperatures are unusually high for a location.

Any heatwave categorised as severe or higher can be particularly challenging for vulnerable people, and the sustained heat can have flow-on impacts for infrastructure.

"This year we have launched a Heatwave Knowledge Centre to provide extra information to the Australian community including heatwave forecast maps to enable people to better prepare for heatwave conditions and their impacts," Ms Long said.

"Always listen to the advice of local health authorities and emergency services.

"And remember - know your weather, know your risk."

The Bureau's Heatwave Service provides a series of seven maps, each showing heatwave location and severity for a three-day period.

The Heatwave Service is available on the Bureau's website: www.bom.gov.au/australia/heatwave

The Heatwave Knowledge Centre is available at: www.bom.gov.au/australia/heatwave/knowledge-centre.

