HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that "severe to extreme heatwave conditions" will strike across Queensland and New South Wales this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warnings as scorching temperatures strike parts of southern Queensland and just south of the border from tomorrow.

That heatwave will intensify and expand on Thursday - the first day of summer - with severe heatwave conditions expected for much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.

A "low-intensity" heatwave will also spread through Central and western Queensland.

SEE THE HEATWAVE WARNING BELOW (Best viewed in full screen)

Photos View Photo Gallery

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, an "extreme heatwave" will be in place for south-east Queensland and into NSW.

Coastal areas escape the worst of the heat, but parts of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland will still be stifling at 35 degrees.

Those inland are not so lucky.

Ipswich is expected to hit a maximum of 38, Kingaroy 39 while Roma and Gatton are expected to smash into the 40s.

#Heatwave to hit northern NSW Fri/Sat/Sun, temperatures climbing well into the 40s. Keep cool and stay hydrated! https://t.co/5dI0WBvqlE pic.twitter.com/hkV2oPIoKA — BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 29, 2016

In northern NSW, Tweed seems to dodge the worst of it, with predicted maximums of 25 while Grafton hits 38 and Tamworth strikes 40.

The heat wave warning came after Toowoomba was hit by a lightning storm and some areas were smashed by hail and heavy rain.



VIDEO: Storm sweeps by Toowoomba: The light show from the Toowoomba CBD as a storm weeps past the city

There were also power outages on the Darling Downs both on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Check out the maximum temperatures for the week below:

QUEENSLAND

Bundaberg 33

Caloundra 35

Caboolture 36

Gatton 40

Gladstone 33

Gympie 38

Hervey Bay 31

Ipswich 38

Kingaroy 39

Mackay 33

Maleny 35

Maroochydore 34



Maryborough 35

Rockhampton 38

Roma 42

Toowoomba 37

Warwick 39



NSW