Menu
Login
News

Heatwave conditions forecast for Coffs this week

TOP SPOT: Jetty Beach will be a hot spot for people looking to cool off this week.
TOP SPOT: Jetty Beach will be a hot spot for people looking to cool off this week. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

THE Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heatwave conditions for NSW this week.

Coffs Harbour is likely to experience these conditions from Wednesday.

The three-day heatwave forecast for Wednesday -Friday, December 13-15, 2017.
The three-day heatwave forecast for Wednesday -Friday, December 13-15, 2017. BoM

According to the BoM, heatwave conditions are expected to move across Australia from the Kimberley in Western Australia.

The three-day heatwave forecast for Thursday-Saturday, December 14-16, 2017.
The three-day heatwave forecast for Thursday-Saturday, December 14-16, 2017. BoM

Severe heatwave conditions are forecast to expand through the interior of Queensland and northern NSW from Thursday and continue until Sunday.

The three-day heatwave forecast for Friday - Sunday, December 15-17, 2017.
The three-day heatwave forecast for Friday - Sunday, December 15-17, 2017. BoM

Coffs forecast

Tuesday: 27 degrees (maximum)/18 degrees (minimum). Partly cloudy with a slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower in the morning and light winds.

Wednesday: 28 degrees/18 degrees. Sunny with a five per cent chance of rain.

Thursday: 30 degrees/18 degrees. Sunny and no chance of rain.

Friday: 30 degrees/19 degrees. Partly cloudy with a slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower.

Saturday: 31 degrees/20 degrees. Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) of showers most likely later in the day.

Sunday: 30 degrees/20 degrees. Partly cloudy. Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers most likely later in the day.

Topics:  bom coffs coast weather heatwave summer

Coffs Coast Advocate
Dad's $25 million lotto win makes Nambucca the lucky town

Dad's $25 million lotto win makes Nambucca the lucky town

Nambucca Heads tops lotteries postcode list for biggest wins in 2017

Police issue warning after motorcyclist killed in crash

POLICE WARNING: Police have issued a safety warning to motorcyclists following the fatal crash at Woolgoolga. There were four separate fatal motorcycle crashes across NSW at the weekend.

Motorcyclist killed at Woolgoolga over deadly weekend

Rhoades replaced as head of peak local government body

MAKING AN EXIT: Coffs Harbour City councillor Keith Rhoades has been replaced as LGANSW president.

Keith Rhoades is no longer head of Local Government NSW

Passenger to be airlifted from cruise liner off Coffs

The Carnival Spirit Cruise Liner.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter to airlift cruise ship passenger

Local Partners