Heatwave conditions forecast for Coffs this week

TOP SPOT: Jetty Beach will be a hot spot for people looking to cool off this week. Trevor Veale

THE Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heatwave conditions for NSW this week.

Coffs Harbour is likely to experience these conditions from Wednesday.

The three-day heatwave forecast for Wednesday -Friday, December 13-15, 2017. BoM

According to the BoM, heatwave conditions are expected to move across Australia from the Kimberley in Western Australia.

The three-day heatwave forecast for Thursday-Saturday, December 14-16, 2017. BoM

Severe heatwave conditions are forecast to expand through the interior of Queensland and northern NSW from Thursday and continue until Sunday.

The three-day heatwave forecast for Friday - Sunday, December 15-17, 2017. BoM

Coffs forecast

Tuesday: 27 degrees (maximum)/18 degrees (minimum). Partly cloudy with a slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower in the morning and light winds.

Wednesday: 28 degrees/18 degrees. Sunny with a five per cent chance of rain.

Thursday: 30 degrees/18 degrees. Sunny and no chance of rain.

Friday: 30 degrees/19 degrees. Partly cloudy with a slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower.

Saturday: 31 degrees/20 degrees. Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) of showers most likely later in the day.

Sunday: 30 degrees/20 degrees. Partly cloudy. Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers most likely later in the day.