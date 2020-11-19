Menu
The Toons for Wildlife exhibition runs until Sunday. Photo: National Cartoon Gallery
Heartwarming ‘toons rise from the ashes

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 8:30 AM
IN IT’S finals days, a heartwarming exhibition in aid of the countless animals affected by last summer’s devastating bushfires is not to be missed.

After renowned artist Mark from Tippetures rallied cartoonists together to help Australian wildlife their fantastic response of over 90 works has become ‘Toons for Wildlife.

Among them is a selection of original and signed prints which will be auctioned online for the duration of the exhibition with all proceeds going to WIRES.

The online auction will be live for the duration of the exhibition.

The National Cartoon Gallery is proud to be part of this great initiative by having all works on exhibition before they are shipped off to their new homes.

The Gallery is currently undergoing a $2.6 million dollar upgrade which will see it become home to a unique permanent exhibition tracing the history of Australia through cartoons.

The Gallery, located at The Bunker, 1 John Champion Way, Coffs Harbour is open every day from 10am to 4pm.

The Toons for Wildlife exhibition finishes on Sunday November 22. For more information visit nationalcartoongallery.com.au.

2020 bushfires bunker cartoon gallery national cartoon gallery
