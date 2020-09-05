Heartbroken mum: ‘I’m so sorry l couldn’t save you’

The mother of the little boy killed by his own father in a north Queensland murder-suicide has paid tribute to her "beautiful boy" in a gut-wrenching message.

In a heartbreaking post on social media on Saturday, Natsuko Kurihara pleaded for her son Koah, 4, to forgive her, saying, "I'm so sorry I couldn't save you".

She wrote that Koah was killed by his father Troy Harvey on Friday, in a crime that has shocked the small community of Rossville, south of Cooktown.

"My beautiful boy Koah, he has had only 4 years of life, this has been taken by his father. He then took his own life," Ms Kurihara wrote.

Natsuko Kurihara posted a tribute to her son Koah, 4. Picture: Facebook

"I'm in pain life is not fair.

"Let the people you love know you love them as they can be taken from you.

"I'm so sorry Koah l couldn't save you. Love you forever."

The bodies of fisherman Troy Harvey, 46, and his four-year-old son Koah were found at their Rossville home on Friday morning.

Police who arrived at the horrifying scene are understood to have worked for up to an hour doing CPR to try to save the boy until paramedics arrived.

Police said the boy's mother was not home at the time.

They have not confirmed yet how the pair died and Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said investigations were ongoing.

Koah was a “beautiful boy”, his mother wrote. Picture: Facebook

Mr Harvey is understood to have taught boxercise at the Rossville Hall and posted on a local Facebook group apologising to people he had "hurt or let down".

"I had a full on nervous mental breakdown whatever you want to call it," he said.

"I am so sorry to all the people I have hurt or let down over the years due to excessive drug and alcohol abuse.

"I am seeking help, so come on down get fit, let's support those with mental health issues, past traumas or anything else that's (sic) seems to pull us down and feel like know (sic) where to run to."

Koah were found at their home in a tragedy that has rocked a small community in Queensland. Picture: Facebook

Acting Inspector Smith said an extra six detectives were travelling from Cairns to assist with the investigation.

"We're treating it seriously and looking at all possibilities," he said.

"We'll have a total of eight detectives and we're seeking to speak to anyone who had any information about the family."

Rossville man Troy Harvey, 46, said he had suffered a “mental breakdown”. Picture: Facebook

Cook Shire Mayor Peter Scott said he was horrified.

"That's just terrible that it's a little boy," he said. "We're only a small community … we're just like one big family here so anytime we lose anyone it really hurts. Huge commiserations to the family and friends."

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

Photos posted by Natsuko Kurihara of her son Koah, 4, who was killed on Friday in Rossville, north Queensland. Pictures: Facebook

Ms Kurihara was not home when her son was killed. Picture: Facebook