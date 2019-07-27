Support family: Man loses final battle after getting influenza

A GOFUNDME page has been set up for to help a family with the funeral costs of a young Childers man who died.

Josh Ruane had battled leukaemia and other illnesses for years and was being treated in Sydney when he contracted influenza.

The GoFundMe page, set up this week, is calling on the community to rally together to help cover expenses.

Josh has been described as a normal, happy Cordalba kid until at 15 he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

The GoFundMe page set up to help financially support Josh's family reads: "After years of fighting the leukaemia as well as E. coli, rhabdomyolysis (leaving him unable to walk), pneumonia, bone marrow transplants, to name a few, Josh came back fighting fit and intent on living a normal life.

"His happy face at the Woolies checkout was only surpassed by his easy and friendly manner and genuine interest in the people he served.

"Josh was an incredible young man who fought and won so many tough battles.

"Sadly, during treatment in Sydney, he contracted influenza, which was just too much for him and he lost his final battle."

The journey for Josh's family has been one of great triumph and sadness but his fighting spirit was unwavering.

When Josh spoke to the NewsMail in 2017 he said: "There have been times when I have felt I can't go on any more... but then something kicks in and I think 'no, this isn't going to beat me'."

The memory of the brave fighter has seen more than $8000 raised for his family via the GoFundMe page in just a week.

"Over such an extended period it has put a huge financial strain on the family and therefore we are asking that people help Josh's family bring him home and put him to rest," the page reads.

"We would like to raise enough funds to cover the cost of Josh's funeral, which will be held within the next two weeks.

"Whether you knew Josh or not, please consider donating."

If you would like to donate visit bit.ly/2Y7RxBR.