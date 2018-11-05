Heartbreaking truth behind Sheeran’s first song

Ed Sheeran has revealed the story behind the song which was his big break.

Ed Sheeran has revealed the story behind the song which was his big break.

THE heartbreaking truth behind the song that launched Ed Sheeran's career has been revealed in a new book.

The then 14-year-old schoolboy was struggling to deal with the death of one of his best pals when he turned his emotions into music and wrote We Are , reports The Sun.

The song was in memory of Stuart Dines who was killed when a lorry carrying metal rods crashed into their bus while on a school trip to Austria.

Sheeran wasn't on the trip in February 2006 but was left grief-stricken along with other pupils at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, near Ipswich.

According to the Mirror, author Sean Smith writes in his book, entitled simply Ed Sheeran: "Ed had to come to terms with the death of someone he saw practically every day.

"He resolved to write a song about his feelings. He composed it, he said, 'whilst I got round to actually accepting it'."

Dines' family were so moved by the track they played it at their son's funeral.

The teen's dad Robert told the author: "Ed was very, very upset, like a lot of the children."

Sheeran would later go on to include We Are in his set at The Bedford pub in Balham, southwest London, which was recorded for a self-released live EP in October 2010.

Among the audience were talent scouts from record label Atlantic who were moved by the track and went on to sign him three months later.

Sheeran later referred to it as "the song that actually got me a record deal".

The Thinking Out Loud singer, now 27, earned $150 million last year and has sold over 100 million singles worldwide.

Fans at Ed Sheeran’s concert in March at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Christian Gilles

This article was originally published on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.