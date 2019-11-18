Menu
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from the third season of The Crown. Picture: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix via AP
TV

‘Heartbreaking’: Crown devastates fans

by Bronte Coy
18th Nov 2019 10:05 AM

After two long, long years, The Crown has finally returned to our screens for season 3.

Netflix released all 10 new episodes on Sunday, which introduced an all-new cast, including Olivia Colman as the Queen and Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

The long-awaited new season covers major events from the 1960s involving the British royal family, from the Apollo 11's moon landing to the decolonisation of Africa.

 

Colman as the Queen, recreating her visit to the site of the Aberfan disaster in 1966. Credit: WENN
But it's the tragic story that unfolds in episode 3 that has left viewers absolutely devastated.

In October 1966, the small mining village of Aberfan in south Wales became the site of one of Britain's worst-ever disasters when heavy rain caused a colliery waste tip from a mine to collapse, causing thick sludge to race down the hill like an avalanche.

Within seconds, it had slammed into the local school and reduced it to rubble, killing 116 students - half of the village's children.

The final death toll sat at 144.

A body is taken from the schoolhouse in Aberfan after the disaster in October 1966.
A body is taken from the schoolhouse in Aberfan after the disaster in October 1966.

It was a terrible moment in British history - and watching it recreated in The Crown proved heart-wrenching for plenty of viewers.

 

 

The Crown is currently available to stream on Netflix.

foxtel netflix television the crown the crown season 3

