Heartbreak as rapper found dead at 21
US rapper Lexii Alijai died on New Year's Day, distraught loved ones confirmed on social media.
The New York Post reports that Alijai, 21, whose full name is Alexis Alijai Lynch, was the granddaughter of singer-songwriter Roger Troutman, Vibe reported.
Alijai rapped over Drake, Nas and Dej Loak tracks.
She carved out a name for herself in the industry - building a large following on Soundcloud, Instagram and YouTube before releasing her debut full-length album, Growing Pains, in September 2017.
"Rest in paradise you'll never be forgotten!" Alijai's cousin, Raeisah Clark, posted to Facebook. "I'm so lost for words … my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It's too soon."
"They say don't question God, but damn why you baby," another relative, LaMycha Jett, wrote. "This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken (and) the tears won't stop … I love you more than you'll ever know … You gained your beautiful wings."
Alijai collaborated with California singer-songwriter Kehlani on her singles Jealous and You Should Be Here, which was nominated for a Grammy.
"I'm angry I'm confused i'm heartbroken i'm angry i'm confused," Kehlani tweeted. "I love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
i’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate... my lil fuckin baby dawg. you got my heart on the floor right now lex. you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. every word you wrote was honest. you asked questions with wide eyes, you laughed and covered your mouth cuz you was always so shy even tho everyone who ever seen you said you was so damn gorgeous. fuck imma miss you. u was such a thug bro i seen u go thru it ALL!!!! and then TELL THE STORIES SO BEAUTIFULLY! you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up. i won’t forget the late night drives or the hotel nights i won’t forget u playing in my makeup i won’t forget a thing. why it had to be like this. i love you sis. so much. huggin yo family.
The rising star previously performed at the Soundset Music Festival in St. Paul in 2016 at the age of just 18, Minnesota outlet Bring Me The News reported.
In Alijai's last Facebook post on New Year's Eve, she shared her status written on that day in 2013.
"Stayin in the crib as usual on New Years … (I don't) do parties," it said. "I hope everyone has fun, be safe!"
Her cause of death was not immediately released, according to the local outlet.
