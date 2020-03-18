'Heartache' behind social distancing photo

The woman sharing the news of her engagement with her grandfather. Picture: Reddit

A photo of a woman sharing the news of her engagement to her grandfather through a window has been called "heartbreaking", as the realities of extended social distancing set in.

As social restrictions are extended in Australia and around the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus, nursing homes have been some of the first to isolate their residents.

The photo was shared on Reddit yesterday with the caption, "Granddaughter telling grandfather the news of her engagement", and has since attracted more than 120,000 upvotes and 1200 comments.

Social distancing is being recommended as the best way to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Currently there is no vaccine for the potentially deadly virus. Herd immunity is also not an effective measure to stamp out the virus' impact, because it requires people becoming infected with the virus, and could result in deaths.

People commenting on the post said the photos made their "heart ache".

"This breaks my heart," one person said.

"It's especially scary when you aren't sure if you'll be able to see your family member again," another said. "My great grandmother isn't allowed any visitors and we honestly aren't sure she will make it through this. Keep visiting your family if even just through a window!!"

"This makes my heart ache.. my great aunt will be 98 this month and she is on her way out … and now we can't go see her. We can't get ahold if anyone that works in her nursing home (due to how busy they are I'd assume) but I'm just scared she's gonna die alone.

"We couldn't go to her window because she's bedridden and has dementia.. we would just end up scaring her," another said.