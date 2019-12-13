Menu
The owner of this bespoke lion “fursuit” worth $4000 said it was like “having my heart ripped out” when he discovered it was stolen. He is now planning a memorial.
Crime

‘Heart ripped out’: Lion costume owner’s devastation

by Gabriel Polychronis
13th Dec 2019 4:34 PM
The owner of a bespoke lion "fursuit" worth $4000 that was stolen from his Adelaide home is planning a memorial if it is not returned.

The distinctive costume, known as a "fursuit" in the furry fandom, was stolen from Basalisk's Woodville South home sometime between November 29 and December 9 while he was away for work.

Thieves "ransacked" the place, also stealing computers, a stereo system, a VR headset and a bike, among other items.

 

Have you seen this lion? Picture: Basalisk
But most devastating to the resident, who wants to be known simply as "Basalisk", was the theft of a custom-made fursuit with green embroidery on its chest, paws and nose.

"It was like having my heart ripped out," he told The Advertiser.

"The analogy would be like somebody having their wedding dress stolen, because that's something that is custom made ... and has all the memories and sentimental value attached to it," he said.

Basalisk said an in-demand designer in Queensland made him the $4000 fursuit, with the bespoke process taking two years, because of an extensive waiting list.

He only received the suit in June and is now planning a memorial at the Furry Down Under convention next year if it is not returned.

"We're just going to have a few beers with my friends and talk about the short time I had the suit and the few adventures he went on," Basalisk said.

 

 

When explaining the furry subculture, Basalisk said there tends to be more LGBT furries than straight people.

Contrary to popular opinion, he said the fandom is not sexually motivated, but "if you get any groups of humans together there will be people that are attracted to each other, that's just how it works".

"Essentially, we're people that love funny cartoon animals and we're all over the world..." he said.

Basalisk told his loyal Twitter followers to not lose hope: "I will be fluffy again, stronger than ever."

Anyone with information on the break-in or the whereabouts of the distinctive costume should contact Crime Stoppers South Australia on 1800 333 000 or online.

