Heart goes out to owner of beaten dog

HAVING a beautiful labrador (Mango) myself, I feel for Bevan and Marley 'Beloved dog left blind after brutal attack.' Advocate, Wednesday, December 13.

Labradors are the best non judgemental friend anyone could have.

The person carrying out the attack should be punished properly.

Many would put their hand up.

Johno Singh

Transport Minister Darren Chester. Picture: AAP

Let the roads be safe this Christmas

SAVING lives and reducing serious injuries on regional roads is everyone's responsibility.

It is up to governments at all levels to build and maintain better, safer roads and as drivers we need to accept responsibility by purchasing the safest car we can afford and driving in a manner which respects other road users.

You are more likely to be killed or injured on regional roads than any others, and it is up to us to do everything we can to reduce road trauma over the holiday period.

This Christmas if you are driving for work or on holidays, please take care on our roads and drive at speeds which reflect the local conditions.

Christmas is a time for celebrations and it is important to make arrangements to get home safely if you have been partying with friends. Don't mix alcohol and driving.

The decisions we make will impact on our families, friends and others members of the community. Drive safe and enjoy a Merry Christmas.

Darren Chester

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Coffs Harbour councillor Keith Rhoades this week completed his tenure as the head of Local Government NSW. Contributed

I played no part in change of leadership

I REFER to your very informative article 'Rhoades replaced as head of peak local government body'.

Keith Rhoades was highly regarded as President of Local Government NSW.

If the rules had allowed him to stand for a further term, many councillors have told me that they expect he would have received solid support.

I of course welcome the new team that was elected, headed by Councillor Linda Scott.

But it is not the case that I 'organised' the voting ticket for her team as your article suggests.

Local government councillors are very capable people, who do not need politicians from Macquarie St to tell them what to do.

I look forward to continuing to work with Local Government NSW and all councillors regardless of their political affiliations, in the best interests of local communities.

Peter Primrose MLC

Shadow Minister for Local Government

Nothing like a white Christmas Australia

WE'VE recently returned from Europe, where towns and villages are alive with Christmas markets.

We watched woodcarvers making candleholders and Christmas pyramids and glassblowers creating decorations, and indulged in gingerbread and mulled wine while little groups of carollers sang from beneath snowy Christmas trees. Charming.

Back to Coffs Harbour. Here it's garish, ostentatious flashing lights all over houses, and for that extra magic touch, big piles of garbage along the footpaths.

But at least we have a decent Christmas tree in the centre of town now, rather than that embarrassing wire coat hanger over the former roundabout.

Merry Christmas.

Geoff Mason,

Boambee East

Coffs Harbour City Council staff said the boat ramp pontoon fell victim to king tides due to the recent supermoon. Glenn Bosworth

Damage was done before king tides

I WRITE as a ratepayer and a regular fisherman about the recent boat ramp closure.

Yes the ramp's closure was dated November 14 to 22 but what about the access to cleaning tables parking area and why was it all closed off during the day and was not used until evening during the rally.

Fishermen inject money into the town all the year round.

There must be other places where the rally could be set up so it can please everyone.

And as to the article in Saturday paper about 'Supermoon sinks pontoon' that is very untrue it was broken weeks before the rally started so much for the council inspection and yet it is still not fixed.

Bruce Fairbridge