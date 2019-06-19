Hearse driver pulled over for RBT on way to cemetery

POLICE have clarified reports the driver of a hearse leading a funeral cortege towards a cemetery for burial was pulled over for a random breath test.

A social media post which has been shared dozens of times reported the driver of the Generation Funerals hearse, and a family vehicle, was yesterday pulled over in Dalby for a breath test.

The post described the incident as disrespectful, and said the woman driver was "in tears".

However, Dalby police have clarified the report saying once officers at the random breath test site realised the vehicle was a hearse, it was moved on back into traffic.

Police said the driver was not drink or drug tested, and as the cortege had been travelling at "normal speed" rather than slowly, it had been difficult for officers at the site to identify the hearse before it was directed in for testing.

Police said officers involved in the incident were from the State Traffic Branch.

Generation Funeral operations manager Penny Levi provided a brief statement to The Chronicle in relation to the incident.

"Thank you for your enquiry in relation to an incident in Dalby yesterday in which our funeral hearse was requested to stop by Queensland Police whilst in cortege in a fixed site, state-wide blitz on the fatal five," the statement said.

"This occurrence is being handled by the appropriate people internally within the Queensland Police and we will not make any further comment pending their investigations and review of the matter."