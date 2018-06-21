Hearnes Lake should be preserved

IN RESPONSE to The Coffs Coast Advocate article, 'Lengthy Battle to Save Hearnes Lake'.

Our ancestors had far reaching insights when they sought Hyde Park in Sydney and Kings Park in Perth, Western Australia, for preservation.

These places were recognised as superb examples of natural beauty, unspoilt or interfered with, by humans until Europeans found and colonised our land.

Kings Park in Perth commands fabulous Swan River water views held wonderful bird and native animal populations and a rare bio-diversity of plant life; all unique to our first settlers, some of whom were my ancestors from Ireland and England.

Do our developers realise they could secure special sites such as Hearnes Lake and Woolgoolga and save their uniqueness and natural purity for their descendants also?

Housing is vital and needed, but please not on or in significant, sensitive areas. Our written protest is considered to be equal to 20 persons of same concerns.

S. Morrow

Safety Beach

State Budget misses Coffs Harbour

THE NSW Budget has missed Coffs Harbour almost entirely but is still being sold as if it's like winning the lotto.

It's fine print reveals that Coffs Harbour will get $15-million for the redevelopment of our hospital and $20-million for progressing the Pacific Highway bypass.

There is nothing for our schools or our vibrant visitor economy because the Liberal/National Government do not support The Great Koala National Park.

Why has Coffs Harbour been barley mentioned in the budget and I question what have the local National Party been doing?

Jonathan Cassell

Emerald Beach

No rights even on your own property

TWO months ago we received a letter in the mail from Essential Energy stating a company called ETS vegetation management would be in our area soon to ensure the safety of electricity lines. There was a number to ring if we had any queries.

My husband rang the number because he was concerned about a Poinciana tree in our front yard.

A rep from the company came and told us that our tree was fine it wouldn't be touched.

On Thursday, June 14 my husband came home to find the western side of this tree hacked out.

This company had trespassed onto our property and cut the side out of the tree anyway even though we had been told it wouldn't be touched. My husband was devastated.

He had nurtured this tree for eight years. He had just got it to a desired canopy shape.

It was also providing privacy and shade in our front yard and for our front verandah.

My husband had also just hung some staghorns in the shade of the branches that were cut.

The branches were cut close to the trunk and can never regrow.

All my husband's hard work and vision was destroyed in an instant by this insensitive company who had no right to enter our property.

Their comment was just sorry and we could help you relocate the staghorns.

Neither of these things can fix our tree.

There seems to be no consequences for the companies actions.

Where are our rights? We have no rights on our own property.

What's the point of having a property and building a nice garden if companies like this just walk in and destroy it? We are devastated.

Lynne M.