HE'S A KEEPER: Australian cricket legend Ian Healy was at Bonville Golf Resort this week as the 12th Annual Turf Industry Trade Show got under way.
Sport

Healy turfs keeping gloves for a golf club

11th May 2019 7:01 PM
GOLF: Bonville Golf Resort's annual Turf Industry Trade Show returned to its hallowed ground for the 12th year this week and brought with it cricketing legend Ian Healy.

No stranger to turf, Australia's former wicketkeeper boasts 344 international test caps and as a middle order batsman, carried a decent golf swing on Thursday's Toro golf day.

A full field of delegates teed off for their enjoyment as well as the chance to do some networking along the tree-lined fairways.

Players fought it out around the championship golf course for four personal pace lawn mowers valued at more than $900 each.

The event attracted more than 140 competitors from across New South Wales and Queensland and has established itself as a benchmark fixture on the turf industry calendar.

Turf management professionals including delegates from local and regional councils, sports grounds and golf clubs gathered for the 2019 event in a series of seminars, trade displays and information sharing sessions.

Keynote speaker Anthony Mills, from The Lakes Golf Club, shared his insights on preparations for the 2018 Emirates Australian Open.

Exhibitors at the event included major sponsors Toro and Nuturf as well as David Golf, Simplot and Rainbird.

A trade show barbecue dinner rounded out day one as Healy recounted stories from cricket's glory days and shared his thoughts on the future of the Australian cricket team.

