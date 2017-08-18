Healthy size fleet for Coffs yacht race

The starter's cannon for the 2017 Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race will be fired on December 27.

A TOTAL of 26 yachts has already indicated that it's going to compete in the 2017 Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race and the fleet is promising to only get bigger.

Race director Rob Brown said organisers are expecting the final race fleet which leaves the Royal Motor Yacht Club Broken Bay on December 27 to be in the vicinity of 40 to 50 vessels.

Possibly more considering the early interest.

In a bid to try and get an indication as early as possible as to what the exact size of the fleet will be, organisers are offering those interested in racing north the chance to enter now but pay later.

Yachties can enter online at www.royalmotor.com.au but don't have to pay until the October 31 deadline.

"In an effort to provide the best possible event, getting early intentions to race will assist in our preparations both here at RMYC in Newport and also up at Coffs Harbour," Brown said.

The race director has asked if yacht owners can also act early on their accommodation requirements.