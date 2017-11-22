Healthy competition for local shots

WINNER of the Your Health Link National Photographic Competition have been announced from a record field of 1300 entries received nationwide.

Organised by the Mid North Coast Local Health District, the annual competition offered more than $45,000 in cash and prizes across four categories.

The winners and place-getters were presented with their awards at a gala evening at Port Macquarie's Glasshouse late last week with Valla Beach local, Cass Sutton taking home first prize in the Open Section for her image, Joy of Life.

Competition judge, Coffs Coast local and accomplished photographer Toni Fuller, said the standard of the photos submitted was high and the theme of Healthy Life, Healthy You was interpreted in some unique and creative ways in the entries received.

All of the winning photographs and images from place-getters in each category are featured on the Your Health Link website at www.yourhealthlinkphotocomp.com.au