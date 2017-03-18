Healthy canteen, healthy students

GOOD GONG: Canteen co-ordinator Alison Haley is proud of the achievement.

FRESH carrot sticks and school-grown corn relish are some of the healthy snacks available at the canteen of an award-winning local primary school.

Promoting healthy food, Narranga Primary School was presented with the 2016 Coffs Coast Healthy School Canteen Award earlier this week.

"It's nice to see what we've done has paid off,” canteen co-ordinator Alison Haley said.

The award is aimed at encouraging healthy eating in local schools and was awarded to Narranga

for its whole of school approach through the canteen and living classroom program which involves kids learning cooking and kitchen skills.

The canteen co-ordinator and parent volunteers provide students and staff with healthy and economical lunches and snacks through the canteen.

"Combining a love

of the garden and an enthusiasm for cooking

with fresh produce has

the kids enjoying the food more, knowing that

they have helped produce it”.