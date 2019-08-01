Health workers fed up with violence in hospitals

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Health workers are calling for safer hospitals for staff, patients and family members.

FED up with violence in our hospitals, health workers have walked off the job.

Up to 30 staff from the Coffs Health Campus took part in the action from noon to 1pm on Thursday.

They were mostly administration officers, cleaners, food services workers, allied health professionals and security officers.

While nurses and doctors did not take part the Health Service Union (HSU) says they’re very supportive of the push to create safer hospitals.

“Hospital workers across the Mid North Coast are sick and tired of dealing with the stress of violence at work,” National president of the HSU Gerard Hayes said.

“In the last three years across NSW hospital workers have been shot, stabbed, punched, bitten and spat upon.

“Our campaign is about restoring confidence in the safety and security of hospitals. Not just for workers but for the broader community.”

Mick Kearnes from the local HSU branch says he is frustrated with the State Government’s approach to the issue.

“Up to thirty workers at Coffs Harbour walked off at noon in protest against the State Governmet’s ongoing non-response to security issues across the State.”

NSW Health has responded to the action reassuring the public they remain committed to addressing security issues with its workforce and ensuring hospitals are safe and welcoming places for staff, patients and visitors.

“The NSW Government appointed the Honourable Peter Anderson AM to review security in NSW hospitals and to look for any improvements that can be made to practices to ensure staff, patients and visitors are further protected,” a NSW Health spokesperson said.

“In February 2019, Mr Anderson released an Interim Report and action on those recommendations is already underway.”

Mr Anderson is continuing his review, visiting hospitals in rural and regional areas to understand the security challenges that exist in those facilities. He has spoken to hundreds of front line staff as part of his review.

A final report will follow in the final quarter of 2019.

Across NSW, $19 million has been invested to improve security in emergency departments at public hospitals, upgrading CCTV systems, improving access controls between public and staff areas and installing remote locking to public access doors.

In addition, more than $5 million has been invested to upgrade duress alarms for staff in emergency departments, which they are mandated to wear while on duty.