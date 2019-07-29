HEALTH WARNING: Cases of Q fever on the rise

The North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people on the Mid North Coast to get vaccinated against Q fever.

LOCALS are being urged to get vaccinated against Q fever, with 16 cases of the bacterial infection already confirmed on the Mid North Coast just this year.

This warning comes as the drought and high winds gripping the state is increasing the risk of the severe flu-like illness spreading.

The infection is caught by inhaling dust particles contaminated by infected animal secretions, meaning it doesn’t just affect farmers.

North Coast Public Health Unit Director Paul Corben said there has been an increase in cases over the past several years, and an emergence of the disease in groups who do not regularly work on farms or abattoirs such as Aboriginal people, itinerant workers and contractors.

Last year, a total of 30 cases were confirmed in the region.

“The infection is carried by cattle, goats, sheep and other domesticated and wild animals, so people who work on land are most at risk,” he said.

“However, the bacteria can easily be carried on farm tools or work clothes and brought into the family home.”

Symptoms offer appear like severe flu with high fevers and chills, sweating, severe headaches, muscle and joint pains and extreme fatigue.

Chronic lethargy can remain for months after treatment.

“A single dose of vaccine is recommended for people who work in high risk occupations and anyone over 15 years who has the potential to be exposed to Q fever,” Mr Corben said.

The following steps can protect against Q fever:

- washing hands and arms thoroughly in soapy water after any contact with animals

- wearing a properly fitting mask when handling or disposing of animal products or when mowing or gardening in areas with livestock or native animal droppings

- wearing protective clothing and thick gloves when working with high risk animals or animal products

- removing and washing dirty clothing, coveralls, boots and equipment in outdoor

wash areas to prevent exposing other household residents

- washing animal urine, faeces, blood and other body fluids from equipment and surfaces and properly disposing of animal tissues including birth by-products.

The NSW Government is investing $1 million to help protect farmers from the illness.