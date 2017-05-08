Health is the key for working mums

NOURISHED Earth - a new concept health food store has opened its doors in the fast expanding seaside town of Moonee Beach.

A new destination in natural health, Nourished Earth is a one-stop shop for those looking to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The enterprise brings together over 20 years combined experience of Coffs Coast locals Leah Daniels and Kirsten Jackson-Baldwin in the health, beauty, therapeutic and naturopathic industries.

As working mums, Kirsten and Leah had a vision to provide a new, exciting way of shopping - one that would provide busy people in particular mums with everything they need to ensure their family leads a healthy, happy life.

Leah and Kirsten are excited that Nourished Earth will be the Coffs Coast's exclusive stockist of Grown Alchemist.

The range has a cult following throughout Australia of people wanting to source naturally based beauty solutions.

Locals and tourists are invited to stop by whether it be for a weekly grocery shop, to pick up a wholesome snack or book in for a relaxing facial or body treatment.

Meanwhile those who wish to learn more about how they can lead a natural lifestyle are invited to speak with the store's dedicated naturopaths and health experts who are always on hand to help.

The two super food champions, Leah and Kirsten, are passionate about supporting and educating others to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

The business is also dedicated to sustainability and will be a drop off destination for Boomerang Bags.

Drop in to Moonee Marketplace and check out this new Coffs Coast business or click here.