Health district defends doctor recruitment process

The Mid North Coast Local Health District has responded to the concerns of retiring doctors in relation to the ongoing level of services at a local hospital.

After decades of service at the Bellinger River District Hospital Don Radford and Deirdre Little are retiring.

They have urged the community to be vigilant against a public hospital culture that is sometimes more responsive to economics.

"Two doctors from our practice were recently thwarted from applying to provide care for patients admitted to hospital," they wrote in a letter to the editor.

"Diminishing doctors means diminishing hospital service. There have been many attempts and tactics in the past to reduce the hospital service, as the Bellingen Health Action Group well knows.

"Starving the hospital of visiting medical doctors - employing locums and signing up only temporary registrars - could be another."

The Bellinger River District Hospital is one of several hospitals in the Mid North Coast Local Health District which covers the area from Coffs Harbour to Wauchope.

The health district was asked to respond to the specific concerns outlined by Drs Radford and Little and this was their response:

From Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick:

Bellinger River District Hospital plays an important role in the Coffs Clinical Network of the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD), providing services to Bellingen and surrounding communities.

The hospital provides specialist palliative care and surgical services to the network. Its Emergency Department (ED) is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, seeing around 5,000 people per year (approximately 13 per day).

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick.

Local general practitioners currently support the ED by providing coverage for around 30 per cent of the monthly roster.

MNCLHD has been actively advertising for additional doctors to work at the hospital and while this process continues, locum support is provided to the ED by visiting doctors.

Recently, this has included the appointment of a new doctor who works in both the inpatient and ED settings and also provides anaesthetic services in the hospital's operating theatre.

MNCLHD has invested substantially in Bellinger River District Hospital in recent years, undertaking major capital projects worth more than $12 million.

Since 2011, the site has seen the construction of a dedicated Sub-Acute and Palliative Care Unit, renovation of Hartley House and the refurbishment of the hospital's emergency department and day procedure/theatre unit.

A project to upgrade and expand carparking at the health campus, worth more than $2 million, was completed at the end of 2020.

The new carpark at the Bellinger River District Hospital.

We are committed to maintaining and improving services provided at Bellinger River District Hospital which will ensure this facility can continue to deliver safe and appropriate healthcare to our community.

Between mid-2012 and mid-2020, MNCLHD increased its workforce by an additional 867 full time equivalent staff - an increase of 31.8 per cent - including 119 more doctors, 391 more nurses and midwives, and 56 more allied health staff.