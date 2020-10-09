Hospital boss responds to troubling report on staff morale

THE Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) has responded to concerns raised in a document obtained by Coffs Coast Advocate.

It revealed staff morale at our public hospitals is at a concerning low - with bullying and harassment all too common.

The review, conducted by M Reid & Associates, looked specifically at the Coffs Clinical Network (CCN).

The Mid North Coast Local Health District is divided into two health Networks: the Coffs Clinical Network (CCN) and the Hastings Macleay Clinical Network.

The CCN includes the Coffs Harbour Health Campus as the major non-metropolitan referral hospital, networked with Macksville and Bellingen Hospitals, and Dorrigo Multi-Purpose Service, and a network of community health services.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick has issued the following response:

Accepted all the report's recommendations

As a large organisation, the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) regularly seeks feedback from staff and greatly values the input they provide.

Following the 2019 People Matters public sector employee survey, the MNCLHD considered the responses of all staff and decided to undertake a more detailed review of staff sentiment in the Coffs Clinical Network, which provides health services to the communities of Macksville, Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo and surrounds.

As part of this review an invitation to participate was extended to more than 1400 staff with 70 interviewed and a number of written submissions received. During this engagement process, teams were surveyed, and workshops were also held with staff to work through identified actions.

In August, a summary of the report, along with a full list of recommendations was provided to all Coffs Clinical Network staff.

Since that time there have been regular meetings with representatives from the CHHC Medical Staff Council, leadership teams and our employee forum and an invitation has been extended to all staff to discuss the report further if they wish to.

We have accepted all the report's recommendations and are working towards their implementation.

Some recommendations have already been achieved, such as the appointment of a Director of Medical Services (DMS), recruitment to a new Medical Administration role to support the DMS and appointment to senior medical roles in surgery and cardiology.

In 2019-20 the Mid North Coast Local Health District invested $245 million in health services in the Coffs Clinical Network, an increase of almost $12 million on the previous financial year. Major capital projects, totalling more than $300 million have been undertaken in the Coffs Clinical Network in recent years including the new Macksville Hospital and the expansion of Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

On top of this record investment in the Coffs Clinical Network, our people continue to be our greatest asset and we look forward to working closely with staff to support the heath needs of our community into the future.

We are exceptionally proud of the way our team has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and sincerely thank our frontline health workers, Public Health Unit officers and support staff who have worked tirelessly this year to protect our community.