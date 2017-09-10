Headlines throughout History

COFFS SURF LIFE SAVING CLUB: In 1936 the club secretary was authorized to investigate the purchase of a surf boat. He found one, and on September 25 that year Clarrie Williams was requested to visit Cronulla Club and assist in the negotiations for the boat. It cost twenty pounds, plus freight, but including oars etc. The surf boat arrived at Coffs Harbour as deck cargo on a steamer and was lowered into the harbour, with its club crew, who rowed her around to Park Beach. It was the first time in a surf boat for most of the crew.The boat was named "Miss Park Beach” and so began the club's entry into the surf boat arena.

Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving C