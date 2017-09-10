Headlines throughout History

- Formation of a new rugby league association, known as the Coffs Harbour League. The competition featured teams from areas surrounding Coffs Harbour itself including Bonville, Red Hill and Woolgoolga.
- Construction of the bridge over the Clarence River at Grafton was completed, with the Brisbane Express crossing the bridge on May 8. It was opened to vehicle traffic in July.
- The Beach House Hotel at the Jetty was destroyed by fire again on May 2.
- The original building had been standing for over 25 years.
- May also saw construction begin on the new Church of England. The church, named St Aidan's, was built on the same site as the previous one, located at the Jetty.
- Residents of the Coffs Coast were in mourning in July after the passing of William Best. Mr Best built Coffs Harbour's first sawmill at the Jetty, and was also the proprietor of the Fitzroy Hotel for a length of time. Fellow "pioneer" local Mr Walter Harvie passed away soon after Mr Best.
- August yet again brought snow to Dorrigo, with the Advocate reporting it "was a wonderful sight. The hillsides were white and the branches of trees bent downwards".
- Boxing was the preferred sport of the year in Coffs Harbour. With bouts at the School of Arts regularly featuring full houses.
Year that was 1933
- Gold discoveries caused a mjor stir around the Coffs Coast during 1933, with the Kookaburra Syndicate announcing they had taken an average of 41 ounces of pure gold for each ton of ore mined at Bucca Creek.
- Construction on the long-awaited bridge over the Bellinger River at Raleigh began.
- The School of Arts operators announced plans to build a "modern garden theatre - specially built for the talkies". This was to be located on the main street, across from Malouf's clothing and material store.
- Rugby league was well and truly in full swing along the Coffs Coast in 1933. Coffs Harbour took home the Traders Cup against Wauchope, the Banana Growers Cup against South Grafton, and the Gold Cup against Kempsey. They did, however, lose the Bellinger League Cup after being defeated 12-2 at Jetty Oval.