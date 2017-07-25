20°
News

Headlines throughout History

25th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Remember When: This is what the Sikh Temple at Woolgoolga looked like in 1980.
Remember When: This is what the Sikh Temple at Woolgoolga looked like in 1980. ?Lindsay Metcalfe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

The year that was 1980

  • It was an exciting time for the Coffs Harbour Pet Porpoise Pool with a female bottle-nosed dolphin named "Happy" being born at the facility. This was the first birth to take place in the Pet Porpoise Pool during its nine years of operation.

 

  • The axe-throwing records of the previous year were broken again at the Ulong Forest Fair. Chris Perkins defeated his own record, while Emerald Beach resident Ann Schultz beat Pam Wear's 1979 record.

 

 

  • The Advocate announced the approval of a new cinema-convention centre for the town. The 253-seat facility would be constructed on the corner of Gordon and Vernon Sts.

 

 

 

The Butter Factory as it was in 1984.
The Butter Factory as it was in 1984. Dick Willis

The year that was 1981

  • 1981 began with another influx of tourists over the holiday season, with the Advocate claiming "there wasn't a bed to spare". Tourism officer Paul McKeon announced in January that tourist-spending on the Coffs Coast had topped $50 million over the last 12 months.

 

  • Local resident Al Ramsey was awarded the Order of the British Empire for "25 years dedicated service to the sport of basketball".

 

 

  • January also saw a proposal for the construction of a 19-storey luxury apartment block. The apartments, called Pacific Towers, were to be located at Park Beach and built at a cost of $4 million.

 

 

  • Local residents angrily opposed the closing of Castle St to make way for the construction of the new Woolworths store. Despite the threat of legal action from retailers, the council soon approved construction and began the final steps to close the street. The new store created 200 jobs when it opened for business later in the year.

 

 

  • Coffs Harbour businesses, residents and clubs banded together to donate money to the Yalbillinga special school, which was facing closure due to a $25,000 debt.

 

 

  • 962 marijuana plants were seized during a series of drug raids in Bellingen and surrounding areas.

 

 

The old Butter Factory being demolished over 20 years ago.
The old Butter Factory being demolished over 20 years ago. Dick Willis
  • Bellingen Council began the demolition of the town's community centre in March 1981.
  • A dozen police were the only protection workers had from the crowd of 100 protesters.

 

  • Following severe water restrictions that had limited locals' water usage over the last decade, council lifted the ban on hoses and sprinklers.On the same day the Advocate printed a story about the long-lasting drought the coast had been experiencing, enough rain settled in to substantially end the dry spell.

 

 

  • Coffs Harbour Hospital started to face capacity issues when 22 patients needed to squeeze into the 20-bed maternity ward in one night.

 

 

  • Hogbin Drive - commonly referred to as "the Link Road" by locals - was officially opened in October.

 

 

  • A huge debate was sparked when Coles submitted a proposal for a new shopping centre at the showgrounds. The project would create 600 new jobs for locals and, despite Coles offering to construct a new showground on the Link Road, the Coffs Harbour Showground Trust rejected the proposal.

 

 

 

The Promenade as it stands today.
The Promenade as it stands today. Coffs Local History

The year that was 1982

 

  • 1982 began with local banana growers frustrated at a local supermarket which bought its bananas from a Queensland supplier.

 

 

  • Coffs Aquajet owner Ken Lessells offered $25,000 to end a rumour stating someone had received 90 stitches after being cut by a razor blade that was stuck inside one of the slides with chewing gum.

 

A joint initiative of The Coffs Coast Advocate and Facebook Group Coffs Local History.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast advocate coffs local history headlines history

Merv Rose, star of the golden era, dies at 87

Merv Rose, star of the golden era, dies at 87

Merv Rose, one of the stars of Australia's golden era of tennis, died yesterday.

Opportunity knocks for those keen to hit high notes in choir

GOOD VOICE: Coffs City Choir performs at the Moonee Beach Tavern.

Coffs City Choir recruiting new voices to the ranks

Shark warning issued after discovery of whale carcass

A DPI spokesperson said it is likely that the carcass is attracting shark activity to the area.

Whale carcass found off Coffs Coast

Why Hadley exposed the death of a 'monster' in jail

2GB presenter Ray Hadley refraining from speaking ill of the dead, calls dead convicted Coffs Coast pedophile Allan Kenneth Brookes a monster.

2GB's Ray Hadley labelled convicted Coffs Coast pedophile a monster

Local Partners

Rough wave breaks woman's wrist after fall on breakwall

A WOMAN was treated for a broken wrist and head laceration after she was knocked over by a large wave.

Calls to stop logging to protect koala population decimation

AT RISK: Environmentalists are calling for the immediate halt to logging operations to protect koalas.

Politicians call for immediate logging stop to save koalas

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.

Truckie one of 21 ninjas in Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after eight-hour showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

Sapphire elegance, walk to beach...

42 North Sapphire Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $789,000

You will love the location of this contemporary north facing home set on one level. It enjoys private decks that capture the best of the seasons. High ceilings...

Idyllic family residence...

38 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $579,000

Showcasing generous proportions, an effortless open plan flow and superior finishes, this impeccable home is a superb family offering in a quiet Coffs Harbour...

10 Acres with Spectacular Ocean Views...

Lot 4 Bruxner Park Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Located only minutes from major shopping facilities, this 10 acre (approx) block has sweeping views of the stunning Coffs Harbour coastline. With potential for...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $415,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Close to Beach in New Estate

20 Seacrest Boulevard, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 Auction on Site...

So close to the beach this home will be great for the Family or investor! This 4 bedroom home complete with main bedroom having walk-in robe and ensuite has been...

1ha block with Brilliant Ocean, Hinterland and Coastal Views....

Lot 4 Old Coast Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $440,000

Ready to build on with excellent views of the ocean, Korora Bay, Charlesworth Bay, Muttonbird Island, Hinterland and valley, yet only 7 minutes drive to the Plaza...

Perfect for a large family...

32 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 3 $565,000

Set on the high side of the street on a very generous block, this superb family residence is built on two levels and is just a short distance from the centre of...

Room for Everybody

16 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $535,000

Ideally located close to Neighbourhood shops, Primary and High Schools, playing fields, Bus stop, Baringa Hospital and only a short 5 minute drive to the Coffs...

Inner City Living at its Best...

9/7 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Only a few minutes level walk to Coffs Harbour City Centre, this 3 bedroom villa is north-facing to capture the sun and has a modern kitchen, a 2 way bathroom with...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home