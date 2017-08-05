Headlines throughout History - the mid 1950s

The year that was 1955:
- 1955 began with Sir Earle Page, the region's MP since 1919, being elected the first Chancellor of Armidale-based University of New England. Later in the year after serving in parliament for 37 consecutive years, Sir Page announced his retirement from Federal Cabinet.
- The Coffs Harbour Men's Basketball Association was formed in February.
- Orara United Upper won a clean sweep in the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association, claiming the A grade, A grade knockout, B grade, and B grade knockout. Meanwhile, the Dorrigo first XI won the North Coast Southern Zone first XI competition for the first time.
- Two fishing boats off Coffs Harbour captured nearly 40,000lbs in two days. A feature of the catch was the excellent quality of the fish. They were in fat condition, and they weighed between 3 lbs and 4 lbs.”
- In May construction on a new office block had begun. The new Moonee St premises would be brick and would feature modern printing and publishing equipment.
- Coffs Harbour's Aero Club hosted another successful air pageant in June. The highlight of the pageant was a Sabre jet fighter flying at 35,000 feet, that broke the sound barrier twice.
- The Coffs Harbour and District Historical Society was formed in November.
The Year That Was 1956
- 1956 began with J. Levis becoming the first axeman to win the 14-inch standing block and 16-inch underhand world titles at the Coffs Harbour Wood Chopping Carnival.
- The North Coast Steam Navigation Company sold its remaining ships to overseas investors, ending the local ownership of long-standing shipping businesses
- Banana distribution continued to grow with the 12-month production topping all records. A total of 823,432 cases of bananas had been shipped during 1955.
- The Boambee War Memorial opened in February.
- In 1956, Coffs Harbour High School enrolments reached 820.
- After being destroyed by fire, Ulong and District Ex-Servicemen and Women's Club was reopened.
- New headquarters for the Salvation Army's Coffs Harbour Corps were opened in May.
- Eight years after its re-formation, the Coffs Harbour Jockey Club folded.
- Sawtell's new water supply scheme began operation in August.
- With Melbourne hosting the 1956 Olympic Games, 4000 locals watched the Olympic Torch pass through Coffs Harbour.
- The Shire of Coffs Harbour was officially declared in a November edition of the Government Gazette.