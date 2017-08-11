26°
Headlines throughout History - the 1920s

11th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Coffs Harbour Show Society committee in 1920.Back Row: Walter Jordan, Monty McBaron, Alex McKay, -, Mr Marshall, JP Hammond, Tom Ferrett.Second Row: -, -, Mr Houlahan, Mr Vost, Mr Perry, HM Henderson, Bill Smith, WR Smith.Front Row: -, Cec Walsh.Mr B D Patterson not present.
Coffs Harbour Show Society committee in 1920.Back Row: Walter Jordan, Monty McBaron, Alex McKay, -, Mr Marshall, JP Hammond, Tom Ferrett.Second Row: -, -, Mr Houlahan, Mr Vost, Mr Perry, HM Henderson, Bill Smith, WR Smith.Front Row: -, Cec Walsh.Mr B D Patterson not present.

1920

  • It proved an historic year for the area, with pilot Lieutenant Bird becoming the first person to land an aircraft on the Coffs Coast. After initially landing in Bellingen, he later used the Jetty Beach as his landing strip and offered to take locals up on 'joy rides'.　

  • The year also saw council approve the installation of street lights in the Jetty. Electricity was to be supplied by the butter factory.

  • Matron K. Campbell had opened Killara Private Hospital at the Jetty.

Back to School: Either Red Hill School or Karangi School c 1918 - my mother and aunty are marked with biro. Kindly shared by Narelle Friar, with Graeme Couture & Sandra Hancock.
Back to School: Either Red Hill School or Karangi School c 1918 - my mother and aunty are marked with biro. Kindly shared by Narelle Friar, with Graeme Couture & Sandra Hancock.
  • After the official end of World War I the year prior, Coffs Harbour was set to receive a machine gun as their allocated war trophy, however the Advocate stated "so far it hasn't put in an appearance."

  • In September news came that a much loved member of the Coffs Coast community, Member for Raleigh George Stuart Briner, had passed away. He was described as "a stalwart champion of the North Coast as a schoolmaster, journalist, politician, true democrat, fearless fighter, ardent patriot; and above all, an honest man."

  • October brought a new record for the town, when Mr and Mrs Mervyn Shelton welcomed their fifth set of twins.　

"My father Lindsay Friar (from Grafton) - and his camp mates on the road between Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour. approx 1920-25, probably headed for Missabotti and Dorrigo where they went cedar spotting. Photo kindly shared by Narelle Friar with Sandra Hancock & Graeme Couture.
"My father Lindsay Friar (from Grafton) - and his camp mates on the road between Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour. approx 1920-25, probably headed for Missabotti and Dorrigo where they went cedar spotting. Photo kindly shared by Narelle Friar with Sandra Hancock & Graeme Couture.

1921

  • Coffs Harbour received more than nine inches during one weekend in late January. Bellingen also received heavy rain that year, with 23 inches of rain falling in three days.

  • The Advocate reported that water peaked when it reached the middle of the showground, while another two feet of rain would have called for an evacuation of the entire town.　

  • In March an announcement was made regarding the building of a new butter factory. The new plant would be built in Woolgoolga, and would run under the guidance of the Coffs Harbour factory.

Banana farming in Bonville area early 1920's. Photo from Anderson family collection.
Banana farming in Bonville area early 1920's. Photo from Anderson family collection.

  • Coffs Harbour's allocated war trophy arrived in the form of a German trench mortar, rather than a machine gun. The Advocate announced that the trench mortar would be mounted on a concrete base in Fitzroy Park.

Matthew Deans
  • June saw a community in mourning when the steamer Fitzroy capsized off Cape Hawke. 30 people lost their lives, including many Coffs Coast locals.　

Headlines throughout History is brought to you by The Coffs Coast Advocate and Facebook Group Coffs Loca History.

