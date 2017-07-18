Headlines in history - the 1970s

- THE arrival in the harbour of the Royal Yacht Britannia bearing the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne created much excitement and the locals were captivated by their six-hour visit. However, the Royal visit proved to be a financial loss for many organisations who had over-catered for expected crowds.
- Freighter Ho Fung radioed, from 40 miles north east of Coffs Harbour, to say one crewman had murdered another and slit another's throat before jumping overboard. The man was never found but the second man who had his throat slit survived.
- An elephant seal, believed to have come from either the Macquarie or Campbell islands in the Antarctic, is being nursed back to health at the Coffs Harbour Porpoise Pool. The seal, about 5ft long and 200lbs was found at Emerald Beach and taken to the pool at Park Beach a few hours later. It was suffering severe flesh wounds, believed to have been inflicted by a shark.
- A car was stolen in Coffs Harbour - not unusual - except the thieves were nine, seven and five. They were caught after a chase through heavy traffic.
- The Minister for Education Mr A. H. Jago officially opened Coffs Harbour's new $2 million district hospital and announced plans for a nursing home on the old hospital site.
- A 7ft whale washed up on Boambee Beach and kept alive for four days at the Coffs Harbour Porpoise Pool was an even rarer find than first thought. It was identified as Feresa Attenuata. It is the first of its kind ever known south of the equator.
- A 2.7m porpoise, weighing more than 317kg leapt into a small fishing boat off Arrawarra. The boat was extensively damaged, but the porpoise suffered only superficial wounds. After a slow trip back to the beach, the porpoise was taken to the Porpoise Pool.
- Two adults and four juveniles were arrested by police and charged with stealing banners and flags during the Royal Tour of Coffs Harbour. The arrests were made after the Royal motorcade had passed.
- Coffs Harbour was heading for one of its driest years on record. With only 16 days left of June only 2246 points of rain had been recorded.
- Coffs Harbour Anglers won the top three awards at the Australian Deep Sea Fishing Championships. These were the individual, team and boat championships.
- A new $145,000 classroom block was opened at Coffs Harbour Primary School.