Headlines in History - 1980s

Laura Devoy | 22nd Jul 2017 9:00 AM
SOME startling figures were discovered when Coffs Harbour Shire Council sent out its 1980 rate notices.
When posting was complete the shire had sent 12,400 rates to 630 different postcodes within Australia.
As well, 50 were sent to 20 different countries, including the United Kingdom, Asia and the United States of America. Shire clerk Mr Rod Firman said he believed not many other shires could boast a similar record.

 

A WOMAN passenger in a blue Ford that was stopped at traffic lights in Bray street, ran across the road, cut flowers from the garden of the Garden Motel, ran back to her car and calmly drove off. All before the lights turned green.

 

AFTER a year of deliberation, Coffs Harbour Shire Council finally approved a "king size" Woolworths supermarket for the town centre. At a cost of $7.5million, the new facility was to be built on the Jeffrey Motors site on the corner of Park Avenue and Castle street.

 

BY EARLY October 1980 the Coffs Harbour district was in the grips of what was believed to be the worst drought in 78 years.

 

 

 

THE Advocate started 1980 by reminding readers that as of the January 1 edition, 1980, the cost of the newspaper would be 15 cents.

 

THE front page of the July 31 edition carried the announcement that a 253-seat cinema/convention centre had been approved for the corner of Gordon and Vernon streets.

 

COFFS Harbour Rugby first grade grabbed a share of Australian and world rugby union history when they took out their eighth consecutive Far North Coast major premiership. This win gave Coffs a share of the record held by South Australian club Brighton.

 

 

IN RUGBY league it was the turn of Bellingen to "pop the corks" as they downed Sawtell 19-10.
The result was a "great personal triumph for Bellingen's youngest ever captain-coach, 22-year-old Robert Taylor". The last time the Magpies had won a first-grade premiership was in 1961 and Robert's father played in that side.

 

CENTRAL Bucca's Chris Perkins returned to the Ulong Forest Fair to defend the axe-throwing record he set the previous year and again claimed the win as he increased his own world record by 35cm to 44.2metres.

 

