Headed back home in time for Christmas

Uncle Jed is headed back home to Coffs Harbour this weekend to play at the Hoey Moey.
IT'S been a whirlwind couple of years for one of the Coffs Coast's favourite bands Uncle Jed, from winning a reality tv show to going through a major record label and starting side project Luna Grand.

Now Uncle Jed are back in Coffs Harbour and doing what they love most, making sweet music.

This year the family band have put their creative energies into a Christmas album, which they are currently touring, so at tomorrow's Coffs gig expect there to be a few festive delights in the mix.

"It has been a dream of mine for a very long time to make a Christmas album and finally it's happening,” front woman Laura Stitt said.

Don't miss this special festive show where you can also expect to hear some of the songs

that captivated the nation's hearts on Australia's Got Talent.

Uncle Jed will play the Hoey Moey on Sunday from 3pm.

