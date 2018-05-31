Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This riverside retreat will feature on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide
This riverside retreat will feature on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide Contributed
Property

Head onto the river from your back yard

Melissa Martin
by
31st May 2018 7:30 AM

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was by the riverside at Raleigh for this week's cover property.

This set of two, 2-bedroom units at 490 Yellow Rock Rd will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners Urunga selling agent Gail Cardow said the property poses a rare opportunity.

"The property consists of two riverfront units with the opportunity to make this an ideal coastal holiday house with the waterfront at your doorstep.

The views are postcard perfect and there's even a sandy beach frontage right at your front door.”

Each unit features two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a bathroom, air-conditioned living areas, kitchen and decks where you can sit back and enjoy the views.

While you could live in one and rent the other, there is also scope to copy a neighbour's vision and renovate into a larger single dwelling (STCA).

Gail said the lifestyle on offer is simply incomparable.

"You can watch the dolphins and boats on the water, throw in a line or jump in the boat from your front door. A lot of the local residents take a ride across the river for a meal at the North Beach Bowling Club or you can head a little further into Urunga.”

"This property would suit and investor, or someone who would like extra income to take full advantage of the beautiful water views of the Bellinger River.

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.

cardow & partners property coffs coast gail cardow grant cardow raleigh real estate real estate property guide
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Truck driver charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon Truck driver charged over fatal crash

    News THE truck driver involved in the fatal crash at Sandy Beach that claimed the life of mother-of-two Stacey Gifkins-Webb has been charged by police.

    Coutts Crossing named after 'mass murderer' property owner

    Coutts Crossing named after 'mass murderer' property owner

    News Call for village be renamed out of respect to indigenous people

    Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

    premium_icon Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

    Politics "John seemed genuine about trying to help us."

    Hello? Hello? Whatever you do, don't call back.

    Hello? Hello? Whatever you do, don't call back.

    News Scammers are banking on one thing; your curiosity.

    Local Partners