Head onto the river from your back yard

This riverside retreat will feature on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide Contributed

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was by the riverside at Raleigh for this week's cover property.

This set of two, 2-bedroom units at 490 Yellow Rock Rd will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners Urunga selling agent Gail Cardow said the property poses a rare opportunity.

"The property consists of two riverfront units with the opportunity to make this an ideal coastal holiday house with the waterfront at your doorstep.

The views are postcard perfect and there's even a sandy beach frontage right at your front door.”

Each unit features two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a bathroom, air-conditioned living areas, kitchen and decks where you can sit back and enjoy the views.

While you could live in one and rent the other, there is also scope to copy a neighbour's vision and renovate into a larger single dwelling (STCA).

Gail said the lifestyle on offer is simply incomparable.

"You can watch the dolphins and boats on the water, throw in a line or jump in the boat from your front door. A lot of the local residents take a ride across the river for a meal at the North Beach Bowling Club or you can head a little further into Urunga.”

"This property would suit and investor, or someone who would like extra income to take full advantage of the beautiful water views of the Bellinger River.

