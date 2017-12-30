Menu
Login
News

Head-on in Coffs Harbour CBD in heavy highway traffic

A Toyota Camry and a Mitsubishi Pajero crashed head-on in the Coffs Harbour city centre this afternoon.
A Toyota Camry and a Mitsubishi Pajero crashed head-on in the Coffs Harbour city centre this afternoon. Frank Redward

THE occupants of two vehicles have escaped injury after a head-on on the Pacific Highway near the Coffs Harbour city centre.

The crash happened around 1.30pm and saw a Toyota Camry crash into a Mitsubishi Pajero opposite the Coffs Harbour Fire Station.

The crash, which happened in wet conditions, led to congestion on the highway through Coffs Harbour before the scene was cleared a short time ago.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Elsewhere there is heavy holiday traffic being reported this afternoon at Telegraph Point, Warrell Creek and Woodburn. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes at congested points. 

Topics:  #beepforabypass coffs harbour crash grafton st head-on holiday traffic pacific highway

Coffs Coast Advocate
Holiday season traffic delays

Holiday season traffic delays

PLANNING on travelling on the Pacific Highway during the holiday season?

Bus taking break but back to business in 2018

GETTING AROUND: The small business bus will continue regular visits to the Coffs Coast in 2018.

The little blue bus will return to help Coffs Coast business in 2018

Starting the year with a fun run through Sawtell

RACING AHEAD: The Sawtell Fun Run will be run on New Years Day.

Tradition is set to continue at Sawtell on New Years Day.

The latest and the greatest

Dani, Michelle and Jeff.

Kick back in the coolness of the cinema these school holidays.

Local Partners