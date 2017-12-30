Head-on in Coffs Harbour CBD in heavy highway traffic

A Toyota Camry and a Mitsubishi Pajero crashed head-on in the Coffs Harbour city centre this afternoon.

THE occupants of two vehicles have escaped injury after a head-on on the Pacific Highway near the Coffs Harbour city centre.

The crash happened around 1.30pm and saw a Toyota Camry crash into a Mitsubishi Pajero opposite the Coffs Harbour Fire Station.

The crash, which happened in wet conditions, led to congestion on the highway through Coffs Harbour before the scene was cleared a short time ago.

Elsewhere there is heavy holiday traffic being reported this afternoon at Telegraph Point, Warrell Creek and Woodburn.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes at congested points.