UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after head-on crash

It is believed a boy, 14, is being treated for injuries. Trevor Veale

UPDATE: A NSW Ambulance spokesperson has revealed three passengers in a car involved in a serious head-on crash with a truck on the Pacific Hwy in North Macksville have been transported to hospital.

Paramedics assessed five patients at the scene of the crash, and two males were not required to be transported for further treatment.

A 14-year-old boy was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital after suffering from abdominal pain and significant contusion.

An 18-year-old woman was also transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital suffering abrasions, back pain and bruising.

A 49-year-old woman has been transported to Macksville District Hospital with no significant injuries.

As of 12.30pm, the site has been cleared but motorists should expect delays.

9.40AM: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of an accident between a truck and a car on the Pacific Hwy near Macksville.

Traffic is affected in both directions after the crash took place just after 10am on the highway between Lumsdens Lane and Champions Lane.

It is believed there were four occupants in the car and a 14-year-old child is being treated for suspected abdominal injuries.

Traffic control is in place and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

As of 10.55am, traffic is reported to be heavy in the area with Northbound traffic queued for at least 4km and southbound traffic queued for at least 7km.

Motorists are experiencing significant delays.

Heavy vehicles are being parked.