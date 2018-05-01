Head doctor says get a jab before winter bugs arrive

IMMUNISE NOW: Doctors warn adults are as much at risk as children if not vaccinated against preventable diseases.

WHETHER for protection against winter flu or for general immunity to preventable disease, the medical profession is urging a visit to a GP to arrange vaccination.

No matter your age or location, President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA), Dr Adam Coltzau, said vaccinations really do save lives and build antibiotic resistance.

"I think we are all aware of the importance of vaccinations in children for a number of infectious and deadly diseases,” he said.

"Many are not aware there are adult hospitalisations and deaths due to vaccine-preventable diseases each year.

"In fact over 700 deaths in adults were recorded in Australia over a four year period (2008-2011) due to vaccine-preventable diseases, predominantly pneumococcus (which causes pneumonia, meningitis amongst other infections), influenza and herpes zoster (shingles).

"These three diseases have their highest rate of mortality in older adults.

"Last year there were a number of deaths in rural residential aged care facilities from influenza so talking to your GP about immunisation options is very important, particularly for people as they get older, no matter where they live.

"With the winter 'flu season fast approaching, now is the time to ensure you have the best coverage possible to prevent a major influenza infection.”

Unvaccinated adults also need to be careful of passing on infection to vulnerable populations, even though the illness itself may be less severe for them.

"Pertussis (whooping cough) is a common example of adult household contacts with parents identified as the source of the infection in at least 50 per cent of cases.

"While whooping cough usually just results in a nasty cough in adults it is deadly in infants.

"Ensuring you are vaccinated for whooping cough before having contact with a newborn baby is essential.

"There are also specific vaccine-preventable diseases that are more severe in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

"For example in young Indigenous adults the rates of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), which can cause sepsis, meningitis and pneumonia, are 12 times greater than in their non-Indigenous counterparts.

"Ensuring proper vaccination coverage is a key component of closing the gap.”