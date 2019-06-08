Young niece’s heartbreaking message for victim
A HEARTBREAKING handwritten letter from the nine-year-old niece of one of the Darwin shooting victims is among some of the dozens of tributes that have been laid at memorials across the city..
The grieving family members of Darwin roofer Michael Sisois, 57, have left dozens of flowers and tributes outside the Buff Club, only metres away from where he was allegedly gunned down on Tuesday night.
The victim's 9-year-old niece Anastacia Mailis left a touching message at his memorial.
"Today I heard that my uncle had an accident and now he's in heaven with his fam," she wrote.
"So now he will have a good time in heaven.
"I'll miss him so much that I will die for him.
"His always with me and my family.
"He'll never let us down and I will also not see him on my birthday.
"He won't be there when I want him. I'll never stop loving him."
The victim's elder brother Vince Sisois told the NT News the horrific shooting had brought back painful memories of a past family tragedy.
"I lost my eldest sister when she was shot in 1987 and now my brother has also been taken the same way," he said.
"It took me 18 years to recover from her death and now I'm faced with this - it's too much.
"I'm furious. We will never find closure."
Mr Sisois said he believed the alleged gunman had shot his brother in the head because police had asked their family for a description of Michael's arm tattoo to identify him.
"He left this world in such a brutal way," he said.
"(Whoever is) responsible deserves to rot in jail for what he did.
"I'll never forgive him."