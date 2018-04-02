Menu
Login
Dallas McGrath is in an induced coma at Rockhampton Hospital and is suffering from infection and fractures to his face, according to his sister.
Dallas McGrath is in an induced coma at Rockhampton Hospital and is suffering from infection and fractures to his face, according to his sister. FaceBook
Crime

'Dead on my floor': Sister tells of alleged home attack

Sarah Steger
by
2nd Apr 2018 2:58 PM

THE 22-year-old father who was the alleged victim of a group attack on the weekend is in hospital in a serious condition, according to family.

At 9.40pm on Saturday night paramedics attended to Dallas McGrath, who was unconscious in his sister's Toolooa home.

Mr McGrath sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital after he was allegedly hit with a metal weapon.

Sister Jade Houghton said she and her brother, who was visiting her at the time of the alleged assault, were sitting down watching television when they heard a group of people walking on their driveway.

John Dory Drive, South Gladstone.
John Dory Drive, South Gladstone. GLA010418DORY

"We heard them coming up with metal poles," Ms Houghton said.

A man living in the area said he heard "a metal bar being smashed against metal".

It is understood Ms Houghton's two young children were at the home when the alleged attack occurred.

Ms Houghton today told The Observer there were allegedly three men and one woman at her house on John Dory Drive that night.

"They had two wooden batons and a big metal torch," she said.

It is believed the alleged assault was related to the theft of Ms Houghton's pet.

Ms Houghton said her brother ended up limp on the ground after the alleged assault, which she was also injured in.

Dallas McGrath.
Dallas McGrath. FaceBook

A woman living in the area said someone could be heard yelling and screaming 'He's dead, he's dead, call the ambulance'.

"He wasn't breathing, there was nothing," Ms Houghton said.

He was dead on my floor."

She said one of her neighbours revived her brother.

She said her brother was put into an induced coma at Rockhampton Hospital where she also found out he had fractured bones in his face.

"He's got a really bad chest infection from it all," she said.

"He's taken a very bad turn overnight ... (doctors) are not taking him out (of the coma)."

Related Items

alleged assault dallas mcgrath editors picks gladstone
Gladstone Observer
Escape to this beachside enclave

Escape to this beachside enclave

Property Come inside Valla Real Estate agent Vanessa Dibben's property pick of the week

Fixtures for the 2018 season

Fixtures for the 2018 season

Sport Click here or see sport in Saturday's Advocate for all the fixtures.

Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

News Many free events are on the dance card at the 2018 Seniors Festival

Wanted man charged over dangerous pursuit

Wanted man charged over dangerous pursuit

Crime Man wanted on outstanding warrants chareged after police pursuit.

Local Partners